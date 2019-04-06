Former Insys manager unfairly charged due to lap dance, lawyer argues

A lawyer for an ex-stripper who became a regional sales director at Insys Therapeutics Inc argued on Friday that prosecutors had unfairly pulled her into the prosecution of much more senior company executives accused of bribing physicians to prescribe opioids because of an allegation that she gave a doctor a lap dance.

Peter Hortsmann, Sunrise Lee’s lawyer, sought to distance his client from the alleged scheme during the second day of closing arguments in the 10-week-long criminal trial in Boston federal court of five former Insys executives and managers including wealthy founder and ex-chairman John Kapoor.

