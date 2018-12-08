Former Insys sales director seeks separate opioid bribe trial

A former regional sales director at Insys Therapeutics Inc charged with five other former executives and managers with conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, and set to be tried with them in January, is seeking a separate trial.

Sunrise Lee, who is charged alongside billionaire Insys founder John Kapoor, said the lengthy, upcoming trial would be a financial hardship for her and could result in her defense being prejudiced.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EkqJUu