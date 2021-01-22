Husband of Mexican woman killed by Coast Guard boat cannot bring claims - 5th Circuit

The husband of a Mexican woman who was struck and killed by a U.S. Coast Guard boat while trying to swim across a ship channel in Texas to enter the United States cannot pursue claims against the U.S. government or manufacturers of the boat and its engines, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Circuit Judge Don Willett of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit by Francisco Ortego Garcia, surviving husband of Patricia Guadalupe Garcia Cervantes, saying the United States did not owe Patricia Garcia any duty and that only end users, not bystanders, can bring product liability claims under maritime law.

