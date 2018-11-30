Illinois doctor linked to Insys bribe case convicted of fraud

An Illinois doctor who prosecutors say took kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc to prescribe its opioid medication has been convicted on unrelated charges that he defrauded insurers into paying for unperformed chiropractic procedures.

Following a nearly four-week long trial, a federal jury in Chicago found Paul Madison, 66, guilty on all 11 counts he faced, including charges of healthcare fraud, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PgiR7O