IN BRIEF: Doctor admits opioid maker Insys paid him $140,000 in kickbacks

A doctor who practiced in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Friday pleaded guilty to accepting more than $140,000 in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing an addictive fentanyl spray the drugmaker produced. Kenneth Sun, 58, became the latest medical practitioner to admit wrongdoing in the probe of the bankrupt drugmaker when he pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey to conspiring to defraud the United States and to pay and receive health care kickbacks.

