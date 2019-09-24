IN BRIEF: Doctor pleads guilty to running 'pill mill,' taking Insys kickbacks

An Ohio doctor has pleaded guilty to charges that he operated a “pill mill” that illegally distributed addictive painkillers to patients and that he accepted kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc to prescribe its flagship fentanyl spray.

Nilesh Jobalia, 54, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Cincinnati to unlawfully distributing a controlled substance, healthcare fraud and violating the Anti-Kickback Statute.

