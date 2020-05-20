IN BRIEF: Doctors will not pay restitution in Insys kickback case -N.Y. judge

Three doctors who pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl-based spray Subsys will not have to pay restitution, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood rejected prosecutors’ argument that the doctors, Todd Schlifstein, Alexandru Burducea, and Dialecti Voudouris, should be liable for all the money they billed government health insurance programs for Subsys.

