IN BRIEF: Ex-Insys saleswoman in Long Island latest to face kickback charges

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representative in New York’s Long Island has become the latest onetime employee of the opioid manufacturer to be charged with participating in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe a fentanyl spray.

Sonia Palermo was accused in an indictment unsealed on Friday in federal court in Central Islip, New York of using a sham speaker program ostensibly meant to educate physicians about the spray, Subsys, to pay a doctor $207,840 in kickbacks.

