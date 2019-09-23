IN BRIEF: Judge certifies investor class action against ex-Insys execs

A federal judge has certified a class of shareholders in a lawsuit accusing former executives of Insys Therapeutics Inc of concealing from investors the extent to which sales of its flagship fentanyl spray were driven by fraud and kickbacks to doctors.

U.S. District Judge Neil Wake in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday cleared the way for investors to proceed on a classwide basis with securities fraud claims against Insys’ wealthy founder, John Kapoor, and former Chief Executive Officer Michael Babich.

