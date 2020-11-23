IN BRIEF: New Jersey AG targets four doctors' licenses in Insys opioid probe

New Jersey’s attorney general said Monday he had filed disciplinary complaints against four doctors accused of writing prescriptions for an addictive fentanyl spray in exchange for thousands of dollars in kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics.

The four doctors, whose licenses New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says the Board of Medical Examiners should revoke or suspend, are the latest to be accused of wrongdoing in relation to the kickback scandal involving the bankrupt opioid manufacturer.

