March 2, 2020 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: New York doctor avoids prison for taking kickbacks from Insys

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New York doctor on Monday avoided prison after she admitted to accepting kickbacks from the drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing an addictive fentanyl spray to her patients.

Dialecti Voudouris, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan to time served after she pleaded guilty in August to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting $119,400 in kickbacks from the now-bankrupt opioid manufacturer.

