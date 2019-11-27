IN BRIEF: Nurse practitioner avoids prison over Insys opioid kickback scheme

A former nurse practitioner avoided prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to accepting kickbacks from bankrupt opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc and testifying at trial against the company’s wealthy founder.

Heather Alfonso, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven, Connecticut, to three years of probation in light of her assistance in the government’s investigation, prosecutors said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KVzMgf