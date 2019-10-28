IN BRIEF: N.Y. doctor gets 2 years in prison for Insys opioid kickbacks

(Reuters) -

A New York doctor on Monday was sentenced to two years in prison after he admitted to accepting kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing an addictive fentanyl spray to his patients.

Todd Schlifstein was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan after pleading guilty in June to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting $127,100 from the now-bankrupt opioid manufacturer.

