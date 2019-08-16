IN BRIEF: N.Y. doctor pleads guilty to Insys opioid kickback scheme

A New York doctor on Friday pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing a fentanyl spray, becoming the latest medical practitioner charged over the scheme to admit wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Goldstein, 49, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute by accepting $196,000 from the drugmaker to act as a speaker at educational programs that prosecutors contend were shams.

