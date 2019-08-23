Westlaw News
August 23, 2019 / 9:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Ohio doctor accused of accepting Insys kickbacks expects indictment

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors are planning to charge an Ohio doctor accused of writing hundreds of opioid prescriptions that lacked a legitimate medical purpose and accepting kickbacks from drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc, his lawyers said on Friday.

Lawyers for Dr. Gregory Gerber in a motion filed in federal court in Toledo, Ohio, sought to put on hold a 2018 lawsuit the U.S. Justice Department filed against him, saying he expects to be indicted after rejecting a plea offer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PaJcsQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below