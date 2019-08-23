IN BRIEF: Ohio doctor accused of accepting Insys kickbacks expects indictment

Federal prosecutors are planning to charge an Ohio doctor accused of writing hundreds of opioid prescriptions that lacked a legitimate medical purpose and accepting kickbacks from drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc, his lawyers said on Friday.

Lawyers for Dr. Gregory Gerber in a motion filed in federal court in Toledo, Ohio, sought to put on hold a 2018 lawsuit the U.S. Justice Department filed against him, saying he expects to be indicted after rejecting a plea offer.

