IN BRIEF: Ohio doctor charged with taking kickbacks from Insys

An Ohio doctor has been criminally charged with writing medically unnecessary opioid prescriptions while accepting kickbacks from drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.

Gregory Gerber, 55, was indicted in federal court in Toledo, Ohio Friday for illegal distribution of a controlled substance and health care fraud, nearly three years after the Department of Justice brought a related civil lawsuit against him.

