November 1, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insys billionaire founder, execs further challenge opioid bribe case

Nate Raymond

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s billionaire founder and several ex-executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe its flagship opioid product on Wednesday sought to secure the dismissal of part of the case against them after prosecutors had already dropped several charges.

Lawyers for Insys founder John Kapoor and six former executives and managers argued in a motion filed in Boston federal court for the dismissal of four of the five charges underlying the racketeering conspiracy count they face.

