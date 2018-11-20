Insys billionaire founder fights subpoena ahead of opioid bribe trial

The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, accused of overseeing a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid, is challenging a subpoena prosecutors issued seeking records from him just two months before his trial is set to begin.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Boston, lawyers for John Kapoor argued that prosecutors improperly served the subpoena on Nov. 2 not to investigate him but to use it against him at the fast-approaching trial.

