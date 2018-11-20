Westlaw News
November 20, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insys billionaire founder fights subpoena ahead of opioid bribe trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, accused of overseeing a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid, is challenging a subpoena prosecutors issued seeking records from him just two months before his trial is set to begin.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Boston, lawyers for John Kapoor argued that prosecutors improperly served the subpoena on Nov. 2 not to investigate him but to use it against him at the fast-approaching trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Tyayrl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.