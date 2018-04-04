Insys blasts 'incredibly broad' Maryland opioid probe subpoena

Insys Therapeutics Inc is blasting as “incredibly broad” a subpoena issued by Maryland’s attorney general requiring the opioid manufacturer to search virtually all employees’ emails created before December 2016.

In a motion filed on Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, Insys asked to be given until April 24 to try to reach a deal to narrow the requests by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HaT1j2