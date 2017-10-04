FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insys faults Anthem lawsuit over opioid drug as other insurers sue
October 4, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 16 days ago

Insys faults Anthem lawsuit over opioid drug as other insurers sue

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Oct 4 - Insys Therapeutics Inc on Tuesday detailed how it will defend itself against a $19 million lawsuit by Anthem Inc accusing it of fraudulently obtained reimbursements for its opioid Subsys, one of a number of cases filed by insurers.

In a filing in federal court in Phoenix, Insys said that Anthem’s lawsuit lacked enough specificity to support its fraud claims and had not shown how the company’s marketing practices allegedly hurt the insurer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xZyAm9

