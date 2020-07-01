Insys founder, ex-execs lose bid to duck prison pending opioid case's appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to allow Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and four ex-executives to remain free on bail while they appeal their convictions for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid and defraud insurers.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said John Kapoor, Insys’ ex-chairman, and the others had not shown their appeals raised a “substantial” legal or factual question that could result in reversing their racketeering conspiracy convictions.

