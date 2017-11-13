FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insys founder fights electronic monitoring ahead of bribery trial
#Westlaw News
November 13, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insys founder fights electronic monitoring ahead of bribery trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Insys Therapeutics Inc’s billionaire founder sought on Monday to loosen his bail conditions while he awaits trial on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid drug, attacking the case against him as “thin.”

John Kapoor, who stepped down as Insys’ chief executive officer in January but remains the company’s majority shareholder, has been free on a $1 million bond following his arrest in Phoenix on Oct. 26, with the condition that he wear an electronic GPS-monitoring bracelet.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hqsouw

