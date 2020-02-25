Insys founder should not alone pay victims restitution, judge says

A federal judge on Tuesday said she wanted to ensure that Insys Therapeutics Inc’s wealthy founder is not solely responsible for the $59.8 million owed to victims of the drugmaker’s scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid.

Federal prosecutors in Boston have argued that John Kapoor, the company’s former chairman, should be 100% jointly responsible for paying restitution to insurers who were defrauded into paying for the drug, Subsys, through the scheme.

