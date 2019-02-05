Insys founder wanted 'return on investment' for paying doctors - witness

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc executive said on Monday that its founder sought a “positive return on investment” for paying doctors to speak at events about its fentanyl spray Subsys by requiring that they also prescribe its medication to patients.

Matthew Napoletano, the drugmaker’s former vice president of marketing, told a federal jury in Boston that data collected for John Kapoor, then Insys’ chairman, showed that every $1 spent on a doctor resulted in $7.50 back in revenue.

