Westlaw News
November 29, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Insys-linked defendant wants to ban references to 'opioid crisis' at trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former physician assistant in New Hampshire accused of receiving kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics to prescribe a fentanyl-based pain medication has asked a federal judge to ban any reference to the “opioid crisis” at his upcoming trial.

A lawyer for Christopher Clough, 45, argued in a motion filed in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, that references to the epidemic at trial could bias jurors who may already have views about people like him who prescribed opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q4PYQU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.