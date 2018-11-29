Insys-linked defendant wants to ban references to 'opioid crisis' at trial

A former physician assistant in New Hampshire accused of receiving kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics to prescribe a fentanyl-based pain medication has asked a federal judge to ban any reference to the “opioid crisis” at his upcoming trial.

A lawyer for Christopher Clough, 45, argued in a motion filed in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, that references to the epidemic at trial could bias jurors who may already have views about people like him who prescribed opioids.

