August 27, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insys must face Aetna lawsuit alleging fraud over opioid -judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected Insys Therapeutics Inc’s bid to escape a lawsuit by Aetna Inc accusing the drugmaker of defrauding the insurer into paying claims for an opioid intended only for use by cancer patients that was prescribed for other purposes.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia on Friday came in one of several lawsuits that insurers have filed against the Arizona-based drugmaker following U.S. investigations into how it promoted the opioid drug, Subsys.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wgx4e4

