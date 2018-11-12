Westlaw News
Insys says unit may plead guilty in DOJ opioid probe deal

Nate Raymond

Insys Therapeutics Inc has disclosed it expects one of its subsidiaries will have to plead guilty as part of an at least $150 million deal it is negotiating with the U.S. Justice Department resolving claims the drugmaker paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe an opioid.

Insys detailed the possible plea deal in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that described its efforts to finalize a tentative deal that the Chandler, Arizona-based company first announced in August.

