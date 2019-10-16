Judge concerned about part of Insys executives' conviction

A federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether she should overturn part of a jury’s verdict finding the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc and four former executives guilty of engaging in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said in a hearing she was concerned that the evidence at trial did not support finding that John Kapoor and the other four intended for doctors to prescribe the drug, Subsys, to patients who did not need it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32nONhB