September 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge disqualifies prosecution's expert in Insys opioid bribe case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that prosecutors could not use a pain management specialist as an expert witness at next year’s trial of several former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives accused of conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston disqualified the doctor from serving as an expert witness in light of the fact that lawyers for billionaire Insys founder John Kapoor consulted with him first about testifying for the defense.

