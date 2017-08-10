FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge issues mixed ruling in Insys victim notification spat
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 2 months ago

Judge issues mixed ruling in Insys victim notification spat

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge rejected an effort by six former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers to prevent prosecutors from issuing victim notifications to patients of doctors who they say took bribes to prescribe an opioid drug.

But while U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal in Boston on Tuesday rejected defense efforts to not have the patients counted as victims who deserve to be informed of the case, she limited how prosecutors could go about notifying them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wN0vSQ

