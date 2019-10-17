Judge skeptical of Insys exec's new trial bid over Weil Gotshal conflict

A federal judge on Thursday suggested she would not grant a new trial to an ex-Insys Therapeutics Inc executive convicted in a bribe scheme who said his ex-defense lawyer at Weil Gotshal & Manges never told him the firm was also working on Insys’ bankruptcy.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said during a hearing that while she “didn’t love what Weil did here,” her “gut reaction” was that Richard Simon, the drugmaker’s former national director of sales, nonetheless got a fair trial despite any conflict.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31kcsyg