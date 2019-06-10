Law firms among top creditors in opioid maker Insys' bankruptcy

Law firms that represented former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives accused of conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid medication are now among the drugmaker’s top unsecured creditors after it filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

Those law firms include Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, Insys’ No. 3 unsecured creditor with a disputed claim for $8.89 million stemming from partner Beth Wilkinson’s representation of wealthy convicted founder John Kapoor.

