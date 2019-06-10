Westlaw News
June 10, 2019 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Law firms among top creditors in opioid maker Insys' bankruptcy

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Law firms that represented former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives accused of conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid medication are now among the drugmaker’s top unsecured creditors after it filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

Those law firms include Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, Insys’ No. 3 unsecured creditor with a disputed claim for $8.89 million stemming from partner Beth Wilkinson’s representation of wealthy convicted founder John Kapoor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K8EYPb

