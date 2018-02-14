Nevada doctor indicted after patient overdoses on Insys-produced opioid

(Reuters) -

A Nevada doctor has been indicted on charges he regularly distributed a fentanyl-based cancer pain spray made by Insys Therapeutics Inc to someone who did not have a prescription and who subsequently overdosed on the powerful opioid.

An indictment filed in federal court in Las Vegas that was made public on Wednesday said Steven Holper, 66, also prescribed Subsys to 21 other patients, falsely telling Medicare and their insurers they had cancer when they did not.

