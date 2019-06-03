New Hampshire physician assistant gets prison for Insys opioid kickbacks

A former physician assistant in New Hampshire was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison after being convicted of charges that he accepted kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing an addictive fentanyl spray.

Christopher Clough, 45, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Joseph Laplante in Concord, New Hampshire after a jury in December found him guilty on charges related to what became a wide-ranging probe of the Arizona-based drugmaker.

