New York doctor pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from Insys

A New York doctor on Thursday pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing a potent fentanyl spray called Subsys that is intended only for treating severe pain in cancer patients.

Dr. Alexandru Burducea, who was one of five New York doctors indicted last year on charges that they accepted kickbacks from Insys, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute, prosecutors said.

