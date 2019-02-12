Westlaw News
February 12, 2019 / 12:40 AM / 2 days ago

Nurse practitioner testifies she prescribed Insys' opioid for kickbacks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Connecticut nurse practitioner testified on Monday that her “greed” drove her to prescribe Insys Therapeutics Inc’s addictive fentanyl spray Subsys for medically unnecessary purposes in exchange for thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Heather Alfonso, 46, told a federal jury in Boston hearing testimony in the trial of Insys founder John Kapoor and four other ex-executives that she earned $83,000 to act as a speaker at events ostensibly meant to educate doctors about Subsys.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GJhdLl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below