Nurse practitioner testifies she prescribed Insys' opioid for kickbacks

A former Connecticut nurse practitioner testified on Monday that her “greed” drove her to prescribe Insys Therapeutics Inc’s addictive fentanyl spray Subsys for medically unnecessary purposes in exchange for thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Heather Alfonso, 46, told a federal jury in Boston hearing testimony in the trial of Insys founder John Kapoor and four other ex-executives that she earned $83,000 to act as a speaker at events ostensibly meant to educate doctors about Subsys.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GJhdLl