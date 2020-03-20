Opioid maker Insys' founder cites coronavirus risk to avoid prison

The founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, a drugmaker accused of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, argues that the newest health crisis - the coronavirus pandemic - justifies allowing him to avoid going to prison while he pursues an appeal.

John Kapoor, of the opioid maker’s ex-chairman, in a brief filed Thursday cited the COVID-19 outbreak as one reason the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston should allow him to remain free while he appeals his racketeering conspiracy conviction.

