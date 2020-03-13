Opioid maker Insys' founder owes $60 million to bribery scheme victims

A federal judge on Friday ordered Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder to forfeit nearly $2 million and, with other former executives, pay $60 million in restitution to victims of the drugmaker’s scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids.

The sum ordered by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston was a far cry from the $113.3 million prosecutors wanted John Kapoor, Insys’ former chairman, to forfeit or the $306 million they said victims such as insurers and patients were owed.

