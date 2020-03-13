Westlaw News
March 13, 2020 / 9:21 PM / a few seconds ago

Opioid maker Insys' founder owes $60 million to bribery scheme victims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday ordered Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder to forfeit nearly $2 million and, with other former executives, pay $60 million in restitution to victims of the drugmaker’s scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids.

The sum ordered by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston was a far cry from the $113.3 million prosecutors wanted John Kapoor, Insys’ former chairman, to forfeit or the $306 million they said victims such as insurers and patients were owed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w6hAfJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below