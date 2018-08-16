FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Opioid maker Insys in talks to settle New York lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Insys Therapeutics Inc is engaged in talks to settle a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general seeking at least $75 million over allegations it recklessly promoted a fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine for much wider uses and bribed doctors to prescribe it.

Neil Roman, a lawyer for the pharmaceutical company at Covington & Burling, disclosed the discussions in a letter filed on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court as he sought to delay an Aug. 23 hearing on the company’s motion to dismiss the case for 30 days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nKAMIa

