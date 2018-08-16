Opioid maker Insys in talks to settle New York lawsuit

Insys Therapeutics Inc is engaged in talks to settle a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general seeking at least $75 million over allegations it recklessly promoted a fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine for much wider uses and bribed doctors to prescribe it.

Neil Roman, a lawyer for the pharmaceutical company at Covington & Burling, disclosed the discussions in a letter filed on Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court as he sought to delay an Aug. 23 hearing on the company’s motion to dismiss the case for 30 days.

