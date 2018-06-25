FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018

Prosecutors fight ex-Insys execs' bid to dismiss racketeering charge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Prosecutors are fighting a bid by seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers to dismiss an indictment alleging they engaged in a racketeering scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe and opioid and defraud insurers.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a brief on Friday argued that billionaire Insys founder John Kapoor and his co-defendants were wrong in contending the indictment failed to allege they participated in a legally-recognized racketeering enterprise.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MXdBG5

