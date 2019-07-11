Subsidiary of opioid maker Insys subsidiary sentenced over kickback scheme

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a unit of Insys Therapeutics Inc to pay $30 million after it pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid medication.

The sum U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston ordered Insys Pharma Inc to pay was agreed to as part of a $225 million settlement the Arizona-based drugmaker struck with the U.S. Justice Department shortly before filing for bankruptcy in June.

