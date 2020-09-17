Two doctors, former Insys sales rep, charged over opioid kickback scheme

Two doctors in Pennsylvania and Florida and a former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representative are the latest people to be charged with participating in a scheme by the drugmaker to pay kickbacks to boost prescriptions of a fentanyl spray.

Federal prosecutors in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday unveiled separate indictments charging the doctors, Kurt Moran and Steven Chun, and Daniel Tondre, a former sales representative for the now-bankrupt opioid manufacturer.

