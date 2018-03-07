FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 1:11 AM / in 14 hours

U.S. seeks 70-month prison term for doctor in Insys kickback probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors say a Rhode Island doctor deserves 70 months in prison for taking kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing a fentanyl-based cancer pain drug produced by the company.

Prosecutors in papers filed on Monday in federal court in Providence, Rhode Island said Jerrold Rosenberg, 63, allowed his medical judgment to be corrupted by kickbacks the drugmaker paid him that were disguised as speaker fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D5iczJ

