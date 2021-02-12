Intuniv pay-for-delay claims sent to arbitration

Antitrust claims brought against Takeda Pharmaceuticals over the ADHD drug Intuniv by Meijer Inc, which is seeking to act as class representative for direct purchasers of the drug, must go before an arbitrator at least on the issue of whether they must be arbitrated, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order made public Thursday, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said that Meijer had agreed to arbitrate related claims against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which has since settled, and that an arbitrator must decide whether Takeda could compel arbitration as a third-party beneficiary of that agreement.

