Judge certifies direct purchaser class in Intuniv 'pay-for-delay' case

A federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of drug distributors and other companies who say they paid inflated prices for Shire PLC’s ADHD drug Intuniv due to an improper patent lawsuit settlement that delayed a generic version.

But while U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston agreed to certify the class, she declined to name one of the two lead plaintiffs as a class representative because of its close ties to lead plaintiffs’ lawyers in the case.

