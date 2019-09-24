Westlaw News
September 24, 2019 / 10:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judge certifies direct purchaser class in Intuniv 'pay-for-delay' case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of drug distributors and other companies who say they paid inflated prices for Shire PLC’s ADHD drug Intuniv due to an improper patent lawsuit settlement that delayed a generic version.

But while U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston agreed to certify the class, she declined to name one of the two lead plaintiffs as a class representative because of its close ties to lead plaintiffs’ lawyers in the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lv9N5T

