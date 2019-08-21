Judge won't certify class in Intuniv 'pay-for-delay' lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to certify a class of consumers alleging Shire PLC entered into an improper deal to delay the release of a generic, cheaper version of the ADHD drug Intuniv, finding many consumers were uninjured by its actions.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said around 8% of consumers would have kept buying brand-name Intuniv even if Shire had not entered into an alleged “pay-for-delay” patent litigation settlement with generic drugmaker Actavis in 2013.

