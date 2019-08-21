Westlaw News
August 21, 2019 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge won't certify class in Intuniv 'pay-for-delay' lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to certify a class of consumers alleging Shire PLC entered into an improper deal to delay the release of a generic, cheaper version of the ADHD drug Intuniv, finding many consumers were uninjured by its actions.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said around 8% of consumers would have kept buying brand-name Intuniv even if Shire had not entered into an alleged “pay-for-delay” patent litigation settlement with generic drugmaker Actavis in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TUt1if

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below