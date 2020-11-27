Takeda loses bid to narrow pay-for-delay case ahead of trial

Takeda Pharmaceutical has lost a bid to limit claims in a case accusing its predecessor Shire Plc of conspiring with generic rival Actavis to delay launch of a generic version of Shire’s ADHD drug Intuniv through illegal patent settlements.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston on Wednesday denied a motion by Takeda for leave to file a new summary judgment motion that would prevent Intuniv purchasers from arguing that Shire and Actavis could have reached a pro-competitive settlement if they had not cut an illegal deal instead.

