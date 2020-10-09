Takeda, Teva must face reverse payment claims over ADHD drug

Takeda Pharmaceutical and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries must face claims that their predecessors Shire Plc and Actavis delayed launch of a generic version of Shire’s ADHD drug Intuniv with illegal patent settlements.

In an order made public Friday, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston largely denied motions for summary judgment in the antitrust litigation, which includes a certified class of direct purchasers, such as drug wholesalers, and individual claims by patients, known as indirect purchasers.

