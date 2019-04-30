Teva says Intuniv antitrust plaintiffs 'inappropriately' hired its experts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is seeking to disqualify two expert witnesses hired by plaintiffs who are accusing one of the drugmaker’s units of illegally delaying the release of a generic version of the ADHD drug Intuniv, saying they previously testified for the company.

Teva in a motion filed on Friday in Boston federal court said both professors had served as expert witnesses for Teva in earlier patent litigation involving Intuniv, and generic drugmaker Actavis, which Teva acquired from Allergan in 2016.

Both Teva and Actavis had been seeking to produce generic versions of Intuniv and were challenging the validity of patents brand-name drugmaker Shire held on the medication.

