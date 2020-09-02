Westlaw News
September 2, 2020 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Teva to pay $20 mln to settle Intuniv pay-for-delay claims

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by direct purchasers of Shire’s ADHD drug Intuniv to settle claims that Teva’s predecessor, Actavis, and Shire delayed launch of a generic version of the drug with an illegal patent lawsuit settlement.

In a filing Tuesday in federal court in Boston, the direct purchasers, led by Meijer, said the deal was “the result of good faith, arms’-length negotiations over a period of weeks” and “a fair settlement and in the best interests of the direct purchaser class.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2F0xPPw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below