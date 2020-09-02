Teva to pay $20 mln to settle Intuniv pay-for-delay claims

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by direct purchasers of Shire’s ADHD drug Intuniv to settle claims that Teva’s predecessor, Actavis, and Shire delayed launch of a generic version of the drug with an illegal patent lawsuit settlement.

In a filing Tuesday in federal court in Boston, the direct purchasers, led by Meijer, said the deal was “the result of good faith, arms’-length negotiations over a period of weeks” and “a fair settlement and in the best interests of the direct purchaser class.”

